Heat Advisory Goes into Effect Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's already been hot here across Central Texas, but it's just going to get hotter. A Heat Advisory officially goes into effect at 11am on this Wednesday. This will last through at least the weekend and could even be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. The reason is because we will see high temperatures approach 105° by the weekend. With the humidity, that will put feel-like temperatures closer to 110 in the heat of the day. Be sure to take heat precautions and limit your time outside if possible. We will also have to do our best to conserve electricity as this heat could stress the grid.

The heat should peak Saturday through Monday as temperatures exceed 105. Highs could get as high as 108 in spots.

There are some signs of relief by the middle of next week as our high pressure relaxes a little bit. A weakness in the high could be enough to allow for a weak cold front or small rain chances to come in. That could knock our highs back down to near 100. It will still be hot, but at least not excessively hot.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather