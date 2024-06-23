Heat Advisory for some, beginning tomorrow

25 WEATHER — With temperatures on the rise, we will soon see afternoons with a heat index of 105° or greater. Temperatures tomorrow should reach the mid to upper-90s, and coupled with the humidity, the heat index could be as high as 107°. As such, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for areas along and east of I-35. With similar afternoon temperatures expected through the entire week, I wouldn't be surprised to see extensions of that Heat Advisory.

Speaking of the week, highs bounce between 96° and 97° for the next several days. Data as far out as next weekend continues to fluctuate as usual, but the latest data has taken away any chance of rain during that time period. Tomorrow's data could reverse that trend, but for now, I do not have any chances of rain in Central Texas for the next ten days. Instead, we'll have partly cloudy skies.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather