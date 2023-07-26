Heat Advisory for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat continues to roll on here in Central Texas as a heat advisory is in effect for Waco-Temple-Killeen and points to the northwest. Highs will range from 101-103 across the area, but in the Heat Advisory, highs could reach 105 or higher. Humidity won't be terrible, but enough to make it feel like 105 in the afternoon. Continue with heat precautions.

High pressure will build heading into the weekend, sending temperatures up to 103-104 for the second half of the weekend into next week. There are signs that this high could breakdown a bit for the second half of next week. If that happens, we could see some showers work into the forecast! Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

