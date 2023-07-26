Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisory for Hump Day

Highs will approach 101-103 across the area as consistent heat continues. Highs could near 105 over areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 08:40:06-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat continues to roll on here in Central Texas as a heat advisory is in effect for Waco-Temple-Killeen and points to the northwest. Highs will range from 101-103 across the area, but in the Heat Advisory, highs could reach 105 or higher. Humidity won't be terrible, but enough to make it feel like 105 in the afternoon. Continue with heat precautions.

High pressure will build heading into the weekend, sending temperatures up to 103-104 for the second half of the weekend into next week. There are signs that this high could breakdown a bit for the second half of next week. If that happens, we could see some showers work into the forecast! Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019