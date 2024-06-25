Heat Advisory Continues Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105. Prepare for the heat to continue into next week as well.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat advisory continues today.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 in spots.

Heat continues into the weekend and next week, with only a small chance of rain along I-45 tomorrow.

If you liked yesterday, great news! You'll love today as we'll have a rinse and repeat forecast in place! There is a bit more moisture in the air today, so feel-like numbers may be higher than yesterday, and if we can mix that moisture this afternoon, highs could end up a degree higher than Monday. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect, so continue to take heat precautions!

Even though high pressure is expected to shift west tomorrow, the hot forecast will continue. I think a weak cold front will swing around the high into Northeast Texas. It won't reach us, but could increase the clouds a bit Wednesday, and maybe even wiggle a stray shower into the I-45 corridor. Any relief provided from that will be the last we see for a while, as high pressure is expected to build back over the center of the Lone Star state for this weekend into next week. Highs will likely hover near 99 during this time, and could pop up to 100 any of those days. I think it will be harder to reach the triple digits thanks to how wet May was, but once you get a few consistent days of 99, its definitely possible. The heat will roll on into July 4th as well!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather