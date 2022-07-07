CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready, the heat is rolling on here in Central Texas as high heat will continue into the weekend. Today, expect highs to climb up to near 103 to 104 degrees. The kicker will be the humidity, which will make it feel closer to 108 in some spots. Once again, take your heat precautions.

High pressure builds into the weekend, and that's when we will see the hottest temperatures. Highs will surpass 105 Saturday through Monday. These highs will break records, but the humidity won't ease much. So feel-like temperatures will climb to near 110 or higher through the weekend. Make plans now to have a cool place to go to and get out of the heat.

There are small signs of relief though. A weak front may work into the area early Sunday as it falls apart. That could lead to an isolated shower during the first part of the day on Sunday. Further into next week, there are signs high pressure will break down a little bit, allowing some tropical moisture to try to work in. Temperatures won't cool much, but we could introduce small rain chances for the second half of next week. Stay tuned and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather