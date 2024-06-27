25 WEATHER — If you like it hot, well, you are in luck! We had our first official 100° temperature today. It will stay hot through the rest of this week, this weekend, and on into next week. Highs will hover in the upper 90s to near 100° through July 4th. It will feel like it is between 105° and 110° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Rain chances look to stay away from Central Texas after this evening. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!
Heat Advisory continues through late this week
Staying Hot Into Next Week
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 27, 2024
