Heat Advisory continues through late this week

25 WEATHER — If you like it hot, well, you are in luck! We had our first official 100° temperature today. It will stay hot through the rest of this week, this weekend, and on into next week. Highs will hover in the upper 90s to near 100° through July 4th. It will feel like it is between 105° and 110° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Rain chances look to stay away from Central Texas after this evening. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!