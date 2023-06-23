Heat Advisory Continues Friday with Heat Building into the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A heat advisory continues for Central Texas today as highs will once again climb into the upper 90s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 109 this afternoon. Continue to take afternoon heat precautions, limiting your time outside, taking frequent breaks in the shade.

There will be some small rain chances late in the day today and overnight as a complex of storms could build to our northwest over West Texas and try to work in. Another chance of storms is on the way late in the day on Saturday but any activity will be isolated. Hail and wind will be the main threats.

Next week, high pressure will continue to build, initially this will lead to hot and humid days, but slowly the humidity will taper off allowing highs to near 104-105 for the middle of the week.

High pressure should taper off by the end of the week bringing small rain chances for next weekend.

Have a great Friday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather