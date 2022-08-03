Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area

25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.

We may see another isolated storm chance Saturday with highs hanging out around 100°. Sunday looks a touch drier, so we will keep any slight rain chances out with a high near 101°.

Next week will likely bring more 100s. There could be a few isolated storms from time to time, but the widespread rain we need to bust the drought will stay away from Central Texas.