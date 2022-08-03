Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area

100 Streak Goes On...
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:56:27-04

25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.

We may see another isolated storm chance Saturday with highs hanging out around 100°. Sunday looks a touch drier, so we will keep any slight rain chances out with a high near 101°.

Next week will likely bring more 100s. There could be a few isolated storms from time to time, but the widespread rain we need to bust the drought will stay away from Central Texas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019