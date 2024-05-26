Heat Advisory continues for many through Memorial Day

25 WEATHER — If you've been outside at all today, you know how powerful the heat is. We have temperatures in the 90s with dewpoints in the upper-70s, contributing to a heat index easily above 100°. That is why a Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-35. The advisory will remain in effect tomorrow, as temperatures will be just about as hot. If you do have outdoor Memorial Day plans, be sure to keep hydrated and spend some time in the shade.

There may be a couple of storms that will try to form somewhere in the area over the next couple of days. Given the environment, it cannot be ruled out that a storm could be strong or severe. This would likely be isolated if so. A better chance of storms will come through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It appears that additional storms will be possible from Wednesday through Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather