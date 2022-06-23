Heat Advisory Continues

25 WEATHER — The heat rolls on here in Central Texas. We are looking at highs in the triple digits through Sunday. Friday and Saturday should be the hottest days with highs from 102-105°. We may get down to 101 or so Sunday.

There could be some triple digit heat relief on the way next week. A weak cold front should move into the area Monday, setting the stage for a few scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will make their way down into the low to mid 90s as well! It's not much, but at least it's not just straight 100s over the next ten days.