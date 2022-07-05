Heat Advisory begins tomorrow in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas beginning tomorrow and will last through Friday. High temperatures during this time will range from 103° to 105°, with the heat index exceeding 106° at times. Skies will remain quite sunny through the rest of the week. I wouldn't be surprised if that advisory gets extended into the weekend, because that period should be even hotter.

Just how hot are we expecting? Well, I have 106° in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Some of that could be enough to break record highs. Temperatures may be able to slide closer to 100° by sometime next week. There may also be a chance or two for some rain about a week from now, with additional chances hopefully returning in about ten days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist