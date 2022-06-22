Heat Advisory At Least Through Friday

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued through Friday for most of Central Texas. I would not be surprised to see the advisory extended into the weekend. Highs will be around 102° Thursday, but we will likely see highs rise into the 103-105° range Friday and Saturday. Keep cool and hydrated as the heatwave continues!

Sunday should hopefully be a day of transition. Highs will likely still make it into the 100s, but we should see a summer cold front approach the area late in the day. This will set the stage for a few showers and storms as we head into Monday. Northerly winds should take us into the 90s Monday afternoon, so the 100s streak should end. The rest of the week may bring a few widely scattered storms with highs remaining in the 90s.