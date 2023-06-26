Heat Advisory again Monday

ENTER DATELINE — Get ready for more heat as we go through the week and our heat dome strentghens across Central Texas. We'll see another 100 degree day for Monday, and we will even likely have our hottest day of the year so far as we climb to 102. Humidity will still be around, so feel-like temperatures will near 110 many locations. Continue with heat precautions: limit time outside during the heat of the day, if you do have to be outside - take frequent breaks in the shade, and we all need to drink plenty of water.

The heat will continue to build, with highs nearing 104 by Wednesday. We should see high pressure break down towards the end of the week, which will slowly ease highs down. Rain chances could even re-enter the forecast for the weekend into early next week!

Stay cool and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather