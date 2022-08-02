25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday. Highs will likely be at or over 103° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat index values could exceed 105° as well. This is the criteria for a heat advisory to be issued. Make sure you take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat rises again.

Friday will bring a slight change. A weak wave in the Gulf will move west toward Texas. This may bring highs down closer to 100° and allow for a few isolated storms. If there is a day to break our current 100° streak, Friday is the day. We will have to get a bit closer to see how everything plays out.

The weekend will bring more heat with highs in the 100-102° range.