Heat Advisories in our future

25 WEATHER — The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire this evening. It will be replaced by a Heat Advisory for tomorrow and Saturday. This means that the heat index will be between 105° and 109°. High temperatures during that time will continue to be in the low-100s. Expect a few clouds here and there to close out the week.

If there are any chances of rain going forward, it would be on Sunday. A slim chance exists of a couple showers and storms entering our northern counties that evening. Outside of that, it looks like the rain will be staying away. Next week will continue to be hot with highs as high as 104° on Monday and Tuesday. We may not have seen the last of the excessive heat warnings. Lots of sunshine will remain through next week. Morning lows will be in the upper-70s and low-80s with southerly winds.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather