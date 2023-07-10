Watch Now
Heat Advisories have returned

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 16:46:00-04

25 WEATHER — As expected, we're back in the throes of a Heat Advisory. This will last through at least Wednesday evening for Central Texas. The advisory means that the heat index will be at least 105° during parts of the afternoon. I imagine the advisory will be extended once we get closer to Wednesday. Actual high temperatures tomorrow will be around 100°. At best, we'll only see an extremely isolated storm or two, probably across our northern counties if it does happen.

Highs through the week will range between 100° and 102°. Meanwhile, overnight lows will be in the upper-70s to around 80°. Unfortunately, that means we won't get a whole lot of relief when the sun is down. As the heat rolls on, it also looks like we'll be staying rain-free. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us through the week. It looks like highs at or above 100° will continue through the weekend and into next week.

