Heat advisories continue for some counties tomorrow

25 WEATHER — An Excessive Heat Warning will be coming to an end for much of the region tonight at 7 PM, but a Heat Advisory will remain in effect for areas east of I-35 tomorrow. That advisory could be expanded to other areas as well. For those in a heat advisory tomorrow, heat indices could once again reach 105°. For all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, though, high temperatures tomorrow are expected to be around 100°. Mostly sunny skies will continue.

As high pressure loosens a little bit, we'll see partly cloudy conditions Tuesday through Thursday as highs drop to the upper-90s. Even though the high will be moving east over the next few days, it will begin to move west again on Thursday, and should be planted near us over the weekend. I think we may be able to squeeze in some extremely isolated storms on Saturday and Sunday, but nonetheless, the heat will climb once again. That should put us back in the 100s for the beginning of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist