Heat advisories coming back for some beginning Sunday

25 WEATHER — Our streak of triple digits continues but as least it's been slightly less hot the past couple of days than it was earlier in the week. However, it looks like things will really begin to heat up again. Highs should be about 103° tomorrow, with hotter numbers to the north of Waco. A Heat Advisory will go into effect tomorrow for areas north and west of Waco, and last into Monday. McLennan County is also included in the advisory.

Each day during the first half of next week will be a little bit warmer, leading to 106° by Wednesday. The rest of the week will be back to the low-100s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected each day, and right now it does not appear that rain will find its way here for at least the next week. For now, my 10-day forecast keeps everything dry from beginning to end.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist