Heat advisories are popping up

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been put into effect for Burnet and Williamson Counties effective tomorrow afternoon. The heat index could be approaching 105° there, but I think many places in Central Texas will have a heat index above 100° tomorrow, so advisory or not, make sure you are following those heat safety precautions. Actual high temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper-90s, with triple-digits likely in the vicinity of Highway 281.

Those temperatures will be lasting with us all throughout the workweek. We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions during that time. My forecast doesn't have Waco reaching 100° just yet, but I would not be surprised if it happened this week. Isolated storms will be a possibility next weekend. Outside of that, we should be dry over the next ten days. Any temperature fluctuations during that time will be small, perhaps dropping to the mid-90s over the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist