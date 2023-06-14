Hazy hot & humid for Wednesday as heat wave kicks off

CENTRAL TEXAS — **HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT**

-Drink plenty of water.

-Limit time outdoors between noon and 7pm

-Take frequent breaks in the shade if working in the heat of the day.

Today kicks off our heat wave here in Central Texas, though the thermometer may not truly reflect it. A very humid air mass is in place across the area with dew points in the mid 70s. Highs will only climb to around 93-95° this afternoon, but that humid air mass will make it feel more like 105° in spots. There is a small chance of an afternoon storm, but many will miss out. If one can get going though, the potential is there for hail and high winds. Also adding to the misery will be hazy skies from agricultural burning in Mexico.

An isolated storm is also possible Thursday, but looking beyond that, highs will climb above 100. The humidity won't be going anywhere, so prepare for very hot afternoons to continue.

There are some signs of slight relief late next week, but that's a long ways out for now so anything is very uncertain.

Stay cool and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather