Has the forecast changed for the Fourth of July?

25 WEATHER — Into tonight, there is a weak front that will be working south through the Red River. This should wind up somewhere around Dallas/Fort Worth tomorrow, bringing some scattered showers and storms to those locations. This rain will largely miss us, but some wayward storms may be able to wander into Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s across the area. The heat index will once again be just a bit above 100°.

From Wednesday through Friday, there will be the chance of a couple showers and storms to deal a glancing blow to the area as they move north. This would be confined to areas west of Highway 281. In other words, places like Burnet, San Saba and Goldthwaite could get a storm or two as the workweek ends. This may pose a slight issue for those areas on the Fourth, but for the rest of Central Texas, I don't think holiday plans will be impacted.

Caleb Chevalier

