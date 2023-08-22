Harold nears Texas shore, brings little relief to Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — While we're dealing with stifling heat out there once again today, Tropical Storm Harold will make landfall in Deep South Texas. Unfortunately, that's too far south to bring us any meaningful relief. That being said, southeast winds around the circulation will bring humidity up a little bit keeping highs down around 104 as opposed to 106. An isolated shower will be possible south of Waco-Temple-Killeen but most will miss out.

One thing that may happen is moisture could get caught under this high pressure dome. As that moves over us this weekend, not only will we get hotter - closer to 108, but we could also squeeze some moisture out of the atmosphere as we heat up in the form of some isolated showers. It'll be few and far between but at least its something.

There are signs that our high pressure system could move to the west next week bringing some easing of the heat. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather