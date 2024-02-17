Hard freeze sets in tonight

25 WEATHER — As skies clear out tonight and the winds become lighter, we will be headed for a hard freeze. Lows will fall to the upper-20s for tomorrow morning, which will pose a danger to plants. Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors to avoid losing them. It wouldn't hurt to prep any outdoor pipes as well. We'll see plenty of sun tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 50s. Each day for the next few days will get steadily warmer.

This means that the 60s will return on Monday, followed by the 70s on Tuesday. We may actually get close to 80° this week, with our best chance coming on Thursday. Most of the week will feature a mix of sun and clouds without rain. A cooldown into the 60s should arrive for the following weekend, but our next chance of rain could be many days away. Right now I'd say we may have to wait ten days or so.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather