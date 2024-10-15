Hallelujah! An autumn cold front arrives tonight.

25 WEATHER — Bad news...we broke another record high Tuesday. Good news...we are done with record highs for awhile! A strong cold front will move briskly into Central Texas tonight. Gusty northeast winds are expected late tonight into Wednesday. This will increase the fire danger across the area, so make sure you don't have any open flames. The best news is that lows will fall into the low 50s by morning, but wind chills will be in the 40s. Highs Wednesday afternoon will rise into the low 70s, so that will be a nearly thirty degree turn-around in 24 hours. Welcome Fall!

It will be even chillier Thursday morning as lows fall into the low 40s. A few upper 30s could be possible across our northeastern counties. Highs Thursday will rebound into the mid 70s, but that is still a little bit below normal for this time of year. The 80s look to return Friday into the weekend as we go through a slow warming trend. As of now, it doesn't look like any significant rain is on the way anytime soon.