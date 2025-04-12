Gusty weather prompting a Wind Advisory

25 WEATHER — A light breeze will keep up overnight, but tomorrow should turn into quite the windy day. We'll have winds at 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. There could even be some gusts of 45 mph where a Wind Advisory is in effect, which is generally along and west of I-35. Tomorrow will be yet another very sunny day with temperatures reaching hot levels. Highs should easily make the 90s to the west of Interstate 35.

Areas along Highway 281 will have the highest fire danger tomorrow. On Monday, a cold front should make its way in during the evening, but not before we reach the mid-80s. The front will have no rain with it, but it will introduce some cooler air for Tuesday. That won't last long, though, as temperatures could be around 90° again on Thursday. Easter weekend will finally bring back some chances of isolated showers and storms.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather