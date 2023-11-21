Gusty & blustery Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanks to yesterday's cold front, we are seeing a gusty day out there today with north winds reaching 15-25mph. Some gusts could reach 30mph or higher, so be sure to have both hands on the wheel if you're getting out on the roads today.

As winds relax, we'll see temperatures fall quickly later this evening as lows will bottom out in the mid 30s. Most areas will stay above freezing, but some locations in our western counties could briefly fall to freezing.

A more widespread freeze will set up Thanksgiving morning as most areas fall to near freezing. Pull in the plants and the pets before taking out the turkey Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving will for the most part be dry, but a weak disturbance out of northern Mexico may be enough to bring in more clouds and potentially some light rain showers. The best chance of this will be down along the Texas Coast.

Black Friday should be dry, but more rain chances work in for early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

