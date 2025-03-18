Guess what? More wind Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The wind will continue to howl across Central Texas tonight into Wednesday. A cold front will be on approach tonight, but it will come through dry Wednesday morning. Winds will turn to the west around sunrise, then we will have gusty northwest winds by lunchtime into the afternoon hours. Gusts may exceed 40mph at times, so the fire danger will be high Wednesday afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 70s behind the front. The wind will die down Wednesday night into Thursday! Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning with upper 60s to near 70° temperatures for highs Thursday afternoon.

After a brief break in the wind Thursday, it's back Friday into the weekend. Gusty southwest winds will help things to warm back close to 80° Friday afternoon and in the mid 80s Saturday.

Sunday, another cold front will approach Central Texas. This one may have a little more moisture to work with, so some thunderstorm activity is possible Sunday evening. A few storms could be strong if everything set up just right east of I-35 and in the Brazos Valley. Highs Sunday will soar into the upper 80s.