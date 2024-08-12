Guess what? It's another hot week...

25 WEATHER — It's hot, and it will stay hot. Highs to start this week will be 99-100°, but we should see highs go a bit higher Friday into the weekend when they will be in the 100-102° range. Lows at night will be in the upper 70s. Other than a few clouds, there won't be much in the way of relief this week. Make sure you are taking cooling breaks, and hydrating during the day and at night.

It looks like it will stay hot into next week. The good news is lake levels are near 100%, so we have plenty of water to get through this hot and dry spell. This is pretty normal for August. September and October are coming!