Great Weather Continues

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking nice through most of the weekend. Highs will make it into the 70s Thursday through Sunday. It will be partly cloudy Thursday, but the clouds will thicken up more Friday into the weekend. Get out and enjoy this nice weather!

Our next system should arrive late Sunday into Monday. This will bring a cold front and a chance for a few showers and storms. Right now it looks like the severe threat is low with this event, so that is good news. Showers and storms will be most numerous Sunday night and taper off through the day Monday. It will get cooler Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. We may not get out of the 50s Tuesday.

It's back to mild weather Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs in the 60s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist