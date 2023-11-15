Great November Weather

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some great weather for the rest of the week! There is some potential for some patchy fog over the next couple of mornings, but other than that, we should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. A weak cold front will sweep in Friday afternoon. This will cool us off into the low 70s both days this weekend.

A slight chance of showers and storms will occur late Sunday into Monday. Right now it appears the the bulk of the rain will likely be east and north of Central Texas. If the track changes, so could the rain chances, so stay tuned on that. Otherwise we will see highs in the 70s Monday return to cooler conditions Tuesday through Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60° Tuesday with blustery north winds behind the front. We should recover into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday.