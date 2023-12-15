Grab your umbrella today!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will move across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today while temperatures remain in the upper 50s. A cold front sweeps in this evening, clearing things out and bringing a cooler weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers are moving across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today.

Totals will run around a quarter to half inch of rain, with higher totals possible east of I-35 into the Brazos Valley

Rain clears for the weekend behind a cold front.

We're waking up this morning to showers moving in from the west. Temperatures will hover in the 50s thanks to the clouds and rain hanging around. Rain will clear Central Texas this evening, but could linger longer in the Brazos Valley as a cold front swings through. North winds will bring a chill behind the cold front as lows Saturday morning could drop into the 40s and upper 30s.

Saturday will be a brisk, breezy, and cool day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect abundant sunshine, so weekend plans are a go! Sunday morning will be quite chilly, with a light freeze taking place as lows fall to the low 30s. South winds bring warmer air during the day pushing us into the mid to upper 60s.

Next week starts cool with a back-door cold front bringing low 60s for the first half of the week. We're eyeing the end of next week into the Holiday weekend for our next chances of rain.

