Grab the Umbrella! Storms possible Thursday, some strong

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be possible today as highs climb into the low to mid 70s. Some of these storms could be strong with hail being the main threat. Storm chances clear out by the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will be possible Thursday with heavy rain, and small hail the main threats. The highest chance will be in the afternoon.

Another round of storms is possible this evening and into the overnight/early morning hours. Once again the biggest threat will be hail.

The highest hail threat looks to be west of I-35.

Storms should clear out of the I-35 corridor during the early morning Friday, and the entirety of Central Texas/Brazos Valley during the morning hours.

While things are rather quiet as we kick off Thursday, be sure to have the umbrella nearby with more storm chances on the way. Storms will at first be confined to our northwestern areas, but by the middle of the day, scattered storms should start to develop. While I think the severe weather threat with these will be low, some of these storms could produce small hail and heavy rainfall.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. Originally these storms would be isolated and carry a large hail threat, with hail up to the size of coins possible. The highest threat for that looks to be over our western areas. These storms could organize into a complex and work towards the I-35 corridor during the overnight hours. There is the potential for these to be severe, but right now it looks like the energy is lacking for anything worse than quarter size hail and 60mph winds. It would be a smart idea to put the car into the garage before you go to bed, just to be on the safe side!

Activity will clear out during the morning hours Friday with a cold front working through. Originally, it will still be warm with highs near 80, but then cooler air will work in for the weekend with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, highs will reach the mid 60s.

Heading into next week, a spring-like feel once again works in. Highs could reach close to 80 with some storm chances working in for the second half of the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather