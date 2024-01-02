Grab the umbrella for Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Widespread rain is expected to move over Central Texas and the Brazos Valley Tuesday leading to rain totals of 0.5-1.5 inches.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures start off near freezing, but will warm as clouds move over.

Widespread rain chances pick up after lunch and pick up through the day. Most will be a steady rain, but heavier bursts are possible.

Rain totals will run around 0.5 to 1.5 inches from Today's rainfall.

More rain chances are on the way.

Today will be a day you need to grab the jacket and the umbrella because widespread rain is coming to Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Showers should hold off for the first half of the morning, but I expect to see rain begin along and west of I-35 shortly before lunch and increase through the afternoon. The evening commute will be quite wet with ponding possible on area roadways. Please be careful and give yourself extra time on the evening commute. Showers should transition out of the area overnight with stubborn clouds eventually giving way to some pockets of sunshine Wednesday. Total rain amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches look possible.

We should see a few dry days Wednesday and Thursday before our next storm system moves in on Friday. This one will also bring more widespread showers, though the moisture looks to be lower than originally expected. Totals with this may be lighter, but expect another wet and cooler day on Friday.

The weekend looks quiet and dry with breezes building on Sunday pushing us into the mid 60s. Our next storm system will dive into the plains on Monday bringing widespread showers once again. As this system deepens, Monday will be quite windy and those winds will persist behind the system Tuesday. There will be cooler air behind this system, and that could lead to some snow over North Texas, though it should be all rain down here. Winds could be as high as 30mph sustained with gusts to 40mph possible on Tuesday. That will also bring a high cedar pollen count. Expect highs in the 50s for the first half of next week.

There are still some signs we could get a big cool-down later this month, but it is far too early to pinpoint when. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

