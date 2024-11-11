Gorgeous weather this week

25 WEATHER — Get ready for more spring-like weather this week! It will be cool tonight with lows around 50°. We should see highs slightly cooler in the upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday behind a very weak front. Wednesday looks quite warm with highs back in the lower 80s. Another front will sweep through late Wednesday, and that will get highs back down in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will bring warming conditions once again. Highs are expected to make it into the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Lows will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

Next week should start off warm, 80s Monday, but we may see a major pattern change by the middle of next week. There are major timing issues with the models right now, so it's hard to get too specific, but we may see significantly cooler temperatures by the middle to end of next week. Stay tuned!