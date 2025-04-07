Watch Now
Gorgeous April weather this week

No rain in the forecast
25 EVENING WEATHER — There won't be much to talk about this week weather-wise. Temperatures will be warming up with plenty of sunshine! Tonight looks cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures continue to rise from there with 80s expected Wednesday and Thursday. A weak front will take us back into the mid to upper 70s Friday.

Your weekend is looking a lot better than last weekend! Highs should make it into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The nice weather will continue into next week.

