Good Turkey Day travel

25 WEATHER — A cold front has made it feel quite a bit cooler across the area, and that will likely continue through Thanksgiving Day. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We should see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Travel weather should be nice all across the state, so be safe in your travels!

Thanksgiving Day Thursday loos nice, but we may see a few more clouds around as a moisture starved disturbance rolls over Texas. Conditions should be similar to Wednesday with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 60s.

Friday will bring more sunshine once again wit highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be the "warmest" day in the mid 60s this weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday with a few showers possible. A cold front should roll in Sunday as well, so highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s.