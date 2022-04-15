Good Friday forecast for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A good forecast is setting up for your Good Friday here in Central Texas! It will be a bit more humid outside today thanks to south winds. We'll start with some cloudier skies but I think some sun will pop out in the afternoon. I can't rule out a stray shower in the Brazos Valley, but most of us will end up dry.

We'll have to keep a close eye on the weather Saturday, a cold front will be approaching the area, and could pop off some isolated storms in the afternoon. The chance is very low, but if anything can get going the energy will be there for it to be strong to severe, so we'll keep a close eye on things. Easter Sunday starts quiet as well. The first half of the day looks dry, but by mid to late afternoon we will see the potential for some isolated storms to pop up. Everything depends on if a cold front moves through the area, models are struggling with the placement of that front, so the forecast is very fluid.

We'll see a small cool-down to start next week, but the second half of the week looks unsettled with spring-like 80s and small storm chances each day. Since it is spring-time, we may have to watch each of those storm chances closely.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather