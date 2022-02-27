Getting warmer this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Although it was cold this morning, the afternoon made up for it with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs made it to the 50s, and we'll be getting warmer than that throughout the week. Tonight will be cold once again with lows in the 20s, but that should be the last time that happens for at least another week.

Just a few clouds will hang around tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer although some more cloud cover may be in play. The temperatures will continue to rise, bringing us some 70s by Wednesday. In fact, I think highs in the 70s should stick around from Wednesday through the weekend.

Some small shower chances may pop up on Friday and Saturday, but right now, I think the best chance for any rain looks to be Sunday and Monday of next week, but it doesn't appear to be much at this stage.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist