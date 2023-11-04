Getting warmer but cloudier over the next few days

25 WEATHER — We saw plenty of sun today but most of that will be going away tomorrow. We'll begin the day with some low clouds in place and then high clouds will overspread us during the afternoon. Despite this, temperatures will warm up to the low-80s. Monday will basically be a repeat of Sunday. In the meantime, you'll be able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep tonight as the clocks turn back one hour at 2 AM.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the middle of the week, producing unusual warmth in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The progression of our next cold front now looks faster, and may come in sometime Thursday evening. We'll get some showers out of it, and then highs will be in the 60s for the end of the week. Some rain may linger on Friday into Sunday. Temperatures won't move much, so the beginning of the following week should be in the 60s as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather