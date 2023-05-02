Getting warmer and more humid

25 WEATHER — It's been a bit cloudy here and there today but we should see more sunshine to greet us tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be in the low-60s. We'll have a good amount of sunshine all through Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the low-80s. It may feel humid at times. We'll start out Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions and perhaps a sprinkle or two.

As we get to Thursday evening, we'll be looking for some thunderstorms to develop well to our west. Toward sunset, it is possible that some of these storms will reach our western counties. However, it is also possible that the storms will die before they get here. If they do hold on, they could be on the strong side with some hail.

The heat will rise along with the humidity later in the week, leading to highs close to 90 on Saturday. Spotty storms will again be possible to close out the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather