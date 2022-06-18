Getting hotter in the days ahead

25 WEATHER — Like yesterday, a few storms managed to bloom along I-45 and also in Hill County. Not much rain was seen out of these but it did help to cool a few folks off. Those storms will die after the sun goes down. We'll be left with a clear overnight period with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow could also bring spotty storms to the I-45 corridor. Everyone else will see a high near 100°. High pressure will be strengthening as it moves from east to west over the next few days. This means that our rain chances will be driven away while temperatures climb. Expect mostly sunny skies through the workweek with highs of 101-103°. I think Friday has the potential to reach 104°. It is possible that a little rain could break out next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist