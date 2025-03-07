Getting cooler with a few storms possible late tonight

25 WEATHER — Overnight there will be a cold front headed our way, but before it gets here, there may be some showers and storms that will be able to form along and north of Highway 84. This would be very late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Those isolated storms may bring lightning at best but could also have a bit of small hail. After those clear out, the daylight hours of tomorrow morning will be cloudy with some drizzle.

An additional handful of storms will be possible around the I-45 corridor tomorrow afternoon. Similarly, these may have just a bit of hail with them, but likely not severe. By then, the cooler air will have made it in, so we're looking at highs in the 50s to the north tomorrow with 60s for much of the region. The Brazos Valley may be able to stay in the 70s. Sunday will be cooler with 50s areawide.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather