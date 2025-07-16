Getting a chance to dry out

25 WEATHER — Normally, a day in July with no rain would be the usual. This month, rain has been the norm. Thankfully, we have had no showers or storms to speak of today, and that should repeat tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Thursday with morning lows in the mid-70s. While things stay quiet here for a bit, there is a chance for some tropical system development over the next few days off the Florida panhandle coast.

Regardless of whether or not the system actually becomes tropical, it appears our eastern zones will get the chance at some rain for Friday and perhaps Saturday as some moisture churns our way. If we do get some showers, they may be efficient rain producers, but they shouldn't be widespread. Once we get into next week, things dry out again and the temperatures will climb. Upper-90s may be here by Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather