Get ready for a hot weekend

25 WEATHER — The humidity has been low as of late, but tomorrow some humid conditions will begin to return. Saturday will be even hotter with highs around 97°. Sunday should be just as warm. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 95°. Little deviation in temperature is expected through the next several days.

Spotty rain and storms chances will appear on Wednesday into Thursday but these will likely be very isolated. There is a bit of model data that suggests a stronger cold front will attempt to push through the area on Thursday, and thus bringing higher storm chances, but that is the outlier for now. If we were to get a front on Thursday, then Friday would be cooler, but I'm keeping the forecast hot until it's clear that something will change.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist