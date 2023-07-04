Generally quiet weather this holiday evening

25 WEATHER — There are no active heat alerts, but it is still quite hot outside all the same. We've seen a few thunderstorms in parts of Texas this afternoon but most of those have avoided Central Texas so far. It is possible that a couple showers and storms will wander into our area this evening, but the vast majority of us won't get rained on tonight. This means that you should have no problems with your holiday plans. Lows tonight will be in the 70s.

Highs for the next few days will be in the upper-90s. Wednesday and Thursday may also have a couple storms roaming about but the odds of you seeing one where you are are low. Temperatures will reach 100° again on Saturday and may stay around there for much of next week. As this happens, the rain will move away from us and we will have a series of partly cloudy and dry days.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather