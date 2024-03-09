Frost possible tonight in some areas

25 WEATHER — It was a bit cool this morning and tonight is setting up to be even chillier. Temperatures around sunrise should settle in the upper-30s, with mid-30s possible in our far west and northwest communities. Those areas may want to protect their plants tonight since frost would be possible. Numerous upper-level clouds will come through during Sunday but some sun should make it through. We'll have highs in the mid-60s tomorrow.

60s will give way to 70s on Monday and then the 80s on Wednesday. We'll remain under partly cloudy skies during that time. As we go into Thursday, humidity will be on the rise and additional signs within the weather pattern point to the potential of storms. This is one of those setups that carries the possibility of strong to severe storms. Any details at this stage are too early to conclude, but it is a day that we will watch.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather