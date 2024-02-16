Friday cold front brings cooler weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s today ahead of a cold front that will arrive in the afternoon. Some isolated showers are possible along the front before colder air works in for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A cold front arrives today bringing a small rain chance.

Colder air works in tonight with 30s by morning and we struggle to get out of the 40s Saturday. Sunday morning brings a widespread freeze.

A warmer, more spring-like pattern brings temperatures close to 80 by the middle of next week.

We're starting the morning on a humid note thanks to Gulf moisture that has continued to work north into our area. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s today ahead of a cold front. Southwest winds ahead of the front will bring in drier air and limit rain chances. Some isolated showers may form along the front, but most will miss out. The best chance for this will be southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen and into the Brazos Valley.

Behind the front tonight, gusty north winds take over at around 15-20mph. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning, but the winds will make it feel closer to the 20s when you wake up on Saturday. During the day Saturday, temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s. Winds will continue to keep it chilly.

As skies clear and winds relax Saturday night, temperatures will fall below freezing area-wide into Sunday morning. Bring in the pets and the plants with the freezing weather coming in.

South winds begin to usher in our next warm-up starting Sunday. Highs may climb close to 80 during the middle of next week. Another cold front is slated to come to end the week, but it looks like this one will be weaker.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather