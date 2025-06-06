Friday begins hot weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s today with high humidity making it feel closer to the triple digits. The heat and humidity build into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot and humid weather builds into the weekend.

Storm chances return next week.

Potential for a few inches of rain with those storm chances.

Good morning! We're waking up to a humid start once again with Gulf moisture well in place across all of Central Texas. That humidity will hang around today, along with increasing temperatures. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with humidity making it feel closer to 100 during the peak heat of the day. Be sure to take heat precautions, although there isn't a heat warning or advisory in place, this heat still needs to be respected.

Upper-level high pressure will stay with us through the weekend keeping things quiet, though it will stay hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Find a pool for this weekend!

As early as Sunday evening, our high pressure will break down allowing storm chances to build back in. Higher chances will be around Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances should linger through the week. It's possible we wind up with a few inches of rain by the end of the week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather