Freezing temperatures possible tonight/Tuesday night

25 WEATHER — It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. Some places northwest of Waco may get close to 32°. We will see more sunshine Halloween Tuesday with highs in the 50s. This will lead us to Tuesday night. Skies will be clear, winds will be light, and the air will be cold. Trick-or-treating will be on the chilly side with temperatures falling through the 40s. A lot of folks will be in the 29-32° range by Wednesday morning. If you have any tender vegetation you want to keep alive, make sure you bring it in or cover it the next couple of nights.

Wednesday still looks cool with sunshine and highs in the 50s. A few more clouds are possible Thursday and Friday, but we will continue to warm up as south winds return. Highs will make it into the mid 60s Thursday and the low 70s Friday.

Our weekend looks nice and rain-free. Highs should be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

