Freezing mornings set to continue

Many places once again dipped to 32° or below this morning, which was followed by a cool and sunny afternoon. Around round of freezing temperatures is likely tonight, and in fact, the next few mornings will be just as cold. Take care to protect your pets and any piping that may need to be covered up. Sunshine will be with us through the end of the week. We'll manage to be in the low-60s for New Year's Eve.

Another cold front will come through as we celebrate the new year, leading to just highs in the 40s for New Year's Day. In contrast to this week, next week will be mainly cloudy with chances of rain here and there. Our next best chance will be sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the 40s and 50s next week, which isn't too far from average January weather. More rain could be lingering before the start of the following weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

